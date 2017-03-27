Nigeria summons Indian diplomat over attacks on students
Nigeria's foreign ministry has called in India's top diplomat to protest attacks on African students and demand arrests and prosecutions of perpetrators, Nigeria's official news agency said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|8 hr
|discocrisco
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Len
|72
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Tue
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC