Nepal seeks foreign investment to help recovery from quake

15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Nepal made a pitch to foreign investors Thursday for help in developing its struggling economy as the Himalayan nation recovers from a devastating 2015 earthquake. The government hopes to attract at least $1 billion in new foreign investment during the two-day conference in the capital, Kathmandu.

Chicago, IL

