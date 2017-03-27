Navalny: a Savvy and Determined Kreml...

Navalny: a Savvy and Determined Kremlin Foe

The 15-day jail sentence imposed Monday on Alexei Navalny is nothing new for the Kremlin's most visible domestic foe, and is unlikely to be more than a brief interruption of his campaign against what he calls "the party of crooks and thieves." He's repeatedly been jailed, endured a year of house arrest and three convictions that could have brought him significant prison time.

Chicago, IL

