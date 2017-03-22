Nation-Now 44 mins ago 11:33 a.m.Russia, an alleged coup and Montenegro's bid for NATO membership
Testifying before a congressional committee, FBI Director James Comey has confirmed that his agency is investigating links between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia. While this investigation continues, Americans should be reminded of the signs of Russian interference in democratic processes outside the U.S. specifically, in the Balkans .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|1
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|36
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC