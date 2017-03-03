N. Korea: Heart attack, not nerve age...

N. Korea: Heart attack, not nerve agent, killed Kim Jong Nam

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A North Korean envoy rejected a Malaysian autopsy finding that VX nerve agent killed Kim Jong Nam, saying Thursday the man probably died of a heart attack because he suffered from heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Malaysia dismissed the claim.

Chicago, IL

