N. Korea: Heart attack, not nerve agent, killed Kim Jong Nam
A North Korean envoy rejected a Malaysian autopsy finding that VX nerve agent killed Kim Jong Nam, saying Thursday the man probably died of a heart attack because he suffered from heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Malaysia dismissed the claim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|5 min
|About time
|6,479
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Thu
|Solarman
|3
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|Wed
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Feb 28
|Tow
|2
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Feb 27
|About time
|171
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC