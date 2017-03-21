Myanmar investigators question Rohingya in Bangladesh camps

In this Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, Mohsena Begum, a Rohingya who escaped to Bangladesh from Myanmar, holds her child and sits at the entrance of a room of an unregistered refugee camp in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, a southern coastal district about, 296 kilometers south of Dhaka, Bangladesh. A Bangladesh official says an investigating team formed by Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has visited two makeshift camps in southern Bangladesh and questioned some of the thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled from Myanmar, alleging mistreatment by soldiers and majority Buddhists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.