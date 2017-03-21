Myanmar investigators question Rohing...

Myanmar investigators question Rohingya in Bangladesh camps

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, Mohsena Begum, a Rohingya who escaped to Bangladesh from Myanmar, holds her child and sits at the entrance of a room of an unregistered refugee camp in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, a southern coastal district about, 296 kilometers south of Dhaka, Bangladesh. A Bangladesh official says an investigating team formed by Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has visited two makeshift camps in southern Bangladesh and questioned some of the thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled from Myanmar, alleging mistreatment by soldiers and majority Buddhists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Sun jonjedi 36
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Sun No Joking Here 22
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16) Mar 11 About time 2
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) Mar 11 About time 41
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) Mar 11 About time 132
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar 11 About time 11
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Mar 10 About time 6,489
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC