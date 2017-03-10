Malaysian police formally ID Kim Jong Nam in airport attack

Malaysian police on Friday formally identified Kim Jong Nam as the victim of a fatal nerve agent attack at Kuala Lumpur's airport, an expected but significant development in a case that has broken down the once-warm ties between North Korea and Malaysia. Kim is the long-estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler, and the North has refused to acknowledge he was the victim of the Feb. 13 murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.