Malaysian police formally ID Kim Jong...

Malaysian police formally ID Kim Jong Nam in airport attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

Malaysian police on Friday formally identified Kim Jong Nam as the victim of a fatal nerve agent attack at Kuala Lumpur's airport, an expected but significant development in a case that has broken down the once-warm ties between North Korea and Malaysia. Kim is the long-estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler, and the North has refused to acknowledge he was the victim of the Feb. 13 murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 4 hr Waikiki shyit water 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr About time 6,489
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... 14 hr BHM5267 3
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... 23 hr Advents 4
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Thu Mikey 11
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Thu BB Board 1,151
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Wed About time 972
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC