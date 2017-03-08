Malaysia says only 315 North Koreans ...

Malaysia says only 315 North Koreans left in the country

Malaysia's deputy prime minister said Sunday that 315 North Koreans are in the country and barred from leaving amid a diplomatic dispute over the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother. The figure is lower than an estimate previously given by a government official, who had told The Associated Press that some 1,000 North Koreans were believed to be in Malaysia.

