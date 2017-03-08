Malaysia says only 315 North Koreans left in the country
Malaysia's deputy prime minister said Sunday that 315 North Koreans are in the country and barred from leaving amid a diplomatic dispute over the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother. The figure is lower than an estimate previously given by a government official, who had told The Associated Press that some 1,000 North Koreans were believed to be in Malaysia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections
|Sat
|About time
|2
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Sat
|About time
|41
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Sat
|About time
|132
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Sat
|About time
|11
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|About time
|6,489
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC