Malaysia: N. Korean's family may be scared to come forward
A journalist waits at the main gate of North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. North Korea closed its borders Tuesday to Malaysians who want to leave the country, spurring Malaysia to issue a retaliatory order and drawing hundreds of ordinary people into an increasingly bitter diplomatic battle over the killing of an exiled member of North Korea's ruling family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|About time
|972
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|About time
|13,279
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|12 hr
|About time
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Cassandra_
|6,487
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|175
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC