Malaysia agrees to release Kim Jong N...

Malaysia agrees to release Kim Jong Nam's body to North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

Malaysia said it has agreed to release the body of Kim Jong Nam to North Korea in exchange for the return of nine Malaysians held in the North's capital. Relations between Malaysia and North Korea have been badly frayed by the murder of the North Korean leader's half-brother at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi... 26 min discocrisco 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Wed Len 72
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Tue fingers mcgurke 67
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC