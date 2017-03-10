Lawyers sue Chinese authorities for n...

Lawyers sue Chinese authorities for not getting rid of smog

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Lawyer Cheng Hai has an itemized list of compensation demands from Beijing authorities over the city's smog: 65 yuan for having to buy face masks, 100 yuan for seeing a doctor for a sore throat and 9,999 yuan for emotional distress. Fed up with what they consider halfhearted efforts to fight air pollution, Cheng and like-minded lawyers are putting China's legal system to the test by suing the governments of the capital and its surrounding regions.

