Lawyers sue Chinese authorities for not getting rid of smog
Lawyer Cheng Hai has an itemized list of compensation demands from Beijing authorities over the city's smog: 65 yuan for having to buy face masks, 100 yuan for seeing a doctor for a sore throat and 9,999 yuan for emotional distress. Fed up with what they consider halfhearted efforts to fight air pollution, Cheng and like-minded lawyers are putting China's legal system to the test by suing the governments of the capital and its surrounding regions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,474
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|9 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Tue
|Tow
|2
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Feb 27
|About time
|171
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC