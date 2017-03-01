Lawyer for Vietnamese woman in Kim's ...

Lawyer for Vietnamese woman in Kim's death wants 2nd autopsy

11 hrs ago

A lawyer for one of the women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader says there are serious holes in the case. In an interview with Vietnam's state-run online newspaper Zing, attorney Selvam Shanmugam says allegations that the North Korean man had existing health problems should be cause for a new autopsy.

