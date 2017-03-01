Japan's emperor in Thailand to pay re...

Japan's emperor in Thailand to pay respects to late king

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Japan's Emperor Akihito, center, is flanked by security men on his arrive at the Phu Bai airport in the central city of Hue, Vietnam as he prepares to depart for Thailand, ending his six-day long royal visit in the southeast communist country Sunday, March 5, 2017. BANGKOK - Japanese Emperor Akihito has arrived in Bangkok to pay his respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, following a weeklong trip to Vietnam aimed at winning support against Chinese expansionism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... 9 hr PoliciaFederal 5
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
News Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15) Sat About time 175
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Sat Cassandra_ 6,480
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Sat Barron 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Sat About time 59
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Sat About time 5,488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,336,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC