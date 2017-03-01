Japan's emperor in Thailand to pay respects to late king

Japan's Emperor Akihito, center, is flanked by security men on his arrive at the Phu Bai airport in the central city of Hue, Vietnam as he prepares to depart for Thailand, ending his six-day long royal visit in the southeast communist country Sunday, March 5, 2017. BANGKOK - Japanese Emperor Akihito has arrived in Bangkok to pay his respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, following a weeklong trip to Vietnam aimed at winning support against Chinese expansionism.

