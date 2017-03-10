Japanese emperor meets former soldiers' families in Vietnam
Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko meet with family members of Japanese veterans living in Vietnam, at a hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2017. Nguyen Thi Xuan, 92, married to former Japanese soldier, greets Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as they meet with family members of Japanese veterans living in Vietnam, at a hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2017.
