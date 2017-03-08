IS gunmen in white lab coats kill 30 in Kabul hospital
Afghans cry after an attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding more than 60, setting off clashes with security forces that were still underway hours later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|36 min
|Kasick of Pancakes
|8
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|17 hr
|About time
|972
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|About time
|13,279
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Wed
|About time
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Cassandra_
|6,487
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC