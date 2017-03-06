Hypercars mingle with station wagons at Geneva auto show

South Korean army soldiers ride on the back of a truck in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017. North Korea on Monday fired four banned ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers , with three of them landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in an apparent reaction to huge military drills by Washington and Seoul that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal.

