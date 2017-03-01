Hundreds of suspected militants detained in Pakistan sweep
About 1,300 suspected militants were arrested in a sweep of hideouts in Pakistan's largest province of Punjab, police said Friday. The roughly two-week operation comes despite the provincial law minister's defense of some groups designated as terrorist organizations and banned by Pakistan but resurrected under new names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|10 min
|About time
|5,488
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|12 hr
|Again
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|14 hr
|About time
|489
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|15 hr
|About time
|172
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|16 hr
|About time
|6,479
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|Mar 1
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Feb 28
|Tow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC