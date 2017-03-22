Hope flows into Indian village in the form of clean water

A boy drinks water from a newly set up water filtration tower in his school provided by Planet Water foundation, a non-governmental organization based in U.S. in Nai Basti Village, some 55 kilometers from in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Schoolchildren cheered and village women clapped as a gush of clean water flowed through a set of gleaming steel taps connected to a newly installed water filtration plant in a dusty north Indian village on Wednesday.

