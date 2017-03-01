Gunmen kill leading lawyer in NW Paki...

Gunmen kill leading lawyer in NW Pakistan

Pakistani police say unidentified gunmen have killed a prominent attorney in an apparent targeted shooting in a northwestern town near a tribal region bordering Afghanistan. Khalid Khan, a police officer in Shabqadar, says two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fired on Mohammed Jan Gigyani when he was driving his car Saturday.

Chicago, IL

