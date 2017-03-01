Gunmen kill leading lawyer in NW Pakistan
Pakistani police say unidentified gunmen have killed a prominent attorney in an apparent targeted shooting in a northwestern town near a tribal region bordering Afghanistan. Khalid Khan, a police officer in Shabqadar, says two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fired on Mohammed Jan Gigyani when he was driving his car Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|12 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|About time
|175
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,480
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|22 hr
|Barron
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Sat
|About time
|59
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Sat
|About time
|5,488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC