Government forces recapture northern Afghanistan district
Afghan government forces have recaptured the Tala Wa Barfak district from the Taliban after heavy fighting in northern Baghlan province. Mahmood Haqmal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Friday that Afghan security forces pushed Taliban fighters out of the district, leaving 10 Taliban fighter dead.
