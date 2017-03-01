Government forces recapture northern ...

Government forces recapture northern Afghanistan district

Afghan government forces have recaptured the Tala Wa Barfak district from the Taliban after heavy fighting in northern Baghlan province. Mahmood Haqmal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Friday that Afghan security forces pushed Taliban fighters out of the district, leaving 10 Taliban fighter dead.

Chicago, IL

