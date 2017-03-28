Germany nabs Taliban fighter accused ...

Germany nabs Taliban fighter accused of killing U.S. soldiers

German prosecutors say they've had a 30-year-old Afghan man arrested on suspicion he commanded a Taliban unit responsible for an attack on a convoy that killed 16 American and Afghan soldiers. Prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that Abdullah P., whose last name wasn't given in line with privacy laws, was arrested last week in Bavaria on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization and attempted murder.

