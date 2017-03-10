Four killed in gun attack on military...

Four killed in gun attack on military hospital in Afghan capital

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

At least four people were killed and more than 60 others injured when gunmen stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday. General Dawlat Waziri, a Defence Ministry spokesman, said an unknown number of gunmen entered the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul after an explosion and gunfire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) 2 hr About time 13,279
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... 6 hr About time 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 17 hr Cassandra_ 6,487
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 PoliciaFederal 5
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15) Mar 4 About time 175
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Mar 4 Barron 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC