Four killed in gun attack on military hospital in Afghan capital
At least four people were killed and more than 60 others injured when gunmen stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday. General Dawlat Waziri, a Defence Ministry spokesman, said an unknown number of gunmen entered the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul after an explosion and gunfire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|About time
|13,279
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|6 hr
|About time
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|17 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,487
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|175
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Mar 4
|Barron
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC