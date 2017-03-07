European shares mixed as German factory data disappoint
Shares wavered in Europe early Tuesday on disappointing manufacturing data from Germany. But benchmarks in Asia were mostly higher after China's finance minister said he was confident the government could handle the country's rising levels of debt.
