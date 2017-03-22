Court cuts sentence of UK marine who ...

Court cuts sentence of UK marine who killed injured militant

A British court on Tuesday shortened the sentence of a Royal Marine convicted of killing a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, meaning he will likely be released from prison within weeks. Sgt. Alexander Blackman was convicted of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 10 years by a military court in 2013 for the September 2011 killing in Helmand Province.

Chicago, IL

