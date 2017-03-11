Corruption protests held across Russia; arrests reported
The Sunday protests appear to be one of the largest co-ordinated outpourings of dissatisfaction since the massive 2011-12 demonstrations following a fraud-tainted parliamentary election. The demonstrations are driven by opposition leader Alexei Navalny and focus on his recent claims that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards.
