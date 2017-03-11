Chinese authorities block Sydney academic from boarding flight home
Chinese authorities have blocked an Australia-based academic from boarding a flight home, Australia said on Sunday, after what sources said was repeated interrogation over his links to liberal intellectuals in mainland China. The case of long-serving University of Technology Sydney associate professor Feng Chongyi comes just as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang winds up a five-day official visit to Canberra and Sydney espousing free trade and closer economic ties between Australia and China.
