China's sound economic fundamentals unchanged: vice premier
China's sound economic fundamentals remain unchanged despite the economy entering a new normal period, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said on Saturday. The country's economy is steady despite major shifts in the economic pattern, structure and momentum, Zhang said when delivering a keynote speech at the 2017 conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in south China's Hainan Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|59
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Fri
|SirPrize
|3
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|36
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC