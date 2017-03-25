China's sound economic fundamentals u...

China's sound economic fundamentals unchanged: vice premier

China's sound economic fundamentals remain unchanged despite the economy entering a new normal period, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said on Saturday. The country's economy is steady despite major shifts in the economic pattern, structure and momentum, Zhang said when delivering a keynote speech at the 2017 conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in south China's Hainan Province.

Chicago, IL

