China summons French diplomat after Chinese person shot dead

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it has summoned in a French diplomat after police shot dead a Chinese national in Paris, in an incident that sparked a protest by scores of Chinese in front of a police station in the French capital. State news agency Xinhua said the Chinese national was killed on Sunday night after a "conflict" with police, with about 100 people from the Chinese community joining the protest on Monday evening.

