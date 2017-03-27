China plans panda preserve 3 times size of Yellowstone park

China is planning to create a preserve for the giant panda that will be three times the size of Yellowstone National Park in the western U.S. The panda preserve will link parts of three western provinces to provide an unbroken range for the endangered animals in which they can meet and mate in the interests of enriching their gene pool, the Xinhua News Agency said Friday. Xinhua said about 170,000 people will have to be moved elsewhere to make way for the 27,134-square kilometre preserve.

