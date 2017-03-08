China legislature giving more seats to women, workers
Increasingly known as a rich man's club, China's ceremonial legislature now plans to give more seats to women, farmers, workers and professionals. The official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday that changes to the makeup of the National People's Congress would also reduce the proportion of delegates representing the ruling Communist Party and government departments, who now constitute about one-third of the roughly 3,000 members.
