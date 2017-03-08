China legislature giving more seats t...

China legislature giving more seats to women, workers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

Increasingly known as a rich man's club, China's ceremonial legislature now plans to give more seats to women, farmers, workers and professionals. The official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday that changes to the makeup of the National People's Congress would also reduce the proportion of delegates representing the ruling Communist Party and government departments, who now constitute about one-third of the roughly 3,000 members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... 2 hr Advents 5
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story 5 hr Mikey 11
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 10 hr BB Board 1,151
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Wed About time 972
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Wed About time 13,279
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Wed About time 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Wed Cassandra_ 6,487
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC