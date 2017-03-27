China confirms detention of Taiwanese...

China confirms detention of Taiwanese pro-democracy activist

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" China's government confirmed Wednesday it is holding a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist and is investigating him on suspicion of "pursuing activities harmful to national security," the latest detention in an ongoing crackdown on civil society. Lee Ming-che, 42, cleared immigration in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Macau on March 19 and never showed up for a planned meeting later that day with a friend in the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) 18 hr Len 72
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Tue fingers mcgurke 81
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Tue A concerned woma... 25
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Tue commenters 1
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 41
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,758 • Total comments across all topics: 279,916,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC