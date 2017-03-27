China confirms detention of Taiwanese pro-democracy activist

" China's government confirmed Wednesday it is holding a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist and is investigating him on suspicion of "pursuing activities harmful to national security," the latest detention in an ongoing crackdown on civil society. Lee Ming-che, 42, cleared immigration in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Macau on March 19 and never showed up for a planned meeting later that day with a friend in the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.