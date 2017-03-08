Cause of Russian UN ambassador's death won't be released
The New York City medical examiner's office, citing diplomatic protocol, will not release the cause and manner of death for Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, who died suddenly last month after collapsing in his office. An autopsy was performed on Ambassador Vitaly Churkin last month, but the death required further study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Canada Needs Immi...
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|17 hr
|About time
|6,489
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Fri
|BHM5267
|3
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Thu
|Advents
|4
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Thu
|Mikey
|11
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Thu
|BB Board
|1,151
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Wed
|About time
|972
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC