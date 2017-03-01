Boris Johnson to visit Moscow in comi...

Boris Johnson to visit Moscow in coming weeks

14 hrs ago Read more: Chardandilminsternews.co.uk

Mr Johnson will be the first minister to travel to Moscow for an official visit in more than five years. A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "The Foreign Secretary has accepted an invitation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Moscow in the coming weeks."

Chicago, IL

