Bombing near Shiite place of worship kills 22 in NW Pakistan
A powerful car bomb exploded near a minority Shiite Muslim place of worship in the northwest town of Parachinar on Friday, killing at least 22 people and wounding over 70 others, officials said. Mushtaq Ghani, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the attack took place near Parachinar's Shiite mosque, which is located near the Noor Market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|12 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|Thu
|discocrisco
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC