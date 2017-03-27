Bombing near Shiite place of worship ...

Bombing near Shiite place of worship kills 22 in NW Pakistan

A powerful car bomb exploded near a minority Shiite Muslim place of worship in the northwest town of Parachinar on Friday, killing at least 22 people and wounding over 70 others, officials said. Mushtaq Ghani, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the attack took place near Parachinar's Shiite mosque, which is located near the Noor Market.

Chicago, IL

