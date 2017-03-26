Blasts kill six as Bangladesh command...

Blasts kill six as Bangladesh commandos storm Islamist hideout

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Agence France-Presse Two explosions ripped through a crowd Saturday, killing six people and injuring some 50 in Bangladesh's northeastern city of Sylhet as army commandos stormed an Islamist extremist hideout, police said. Bangladeshi army commandos stand next to an armoured vehicle during an operation to storm an Islamist extremist hideout on March 25, 2017 in Bangladesh's northeastern city of Sylhet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 4 hr jonjedi 59
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Fri SirPrize 3
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 36
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16) Mar 11 About time 2
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) Mar 11 About time 41
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) Mar 11 About time 132
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,819,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC