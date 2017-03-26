Blasts kill six as Bangladesh commandos storm Islamist hideout
By Agence France-Presse Two explosions ripped through a crowd Saturday, killing six people and injuring some 50 in Bangladesh's northeastern city of Sylhet as army commandos stormed an Islamist extremist hideout, police said. Bangladeshi army commandos stand next to an armoured vehicle during an operation to storm an Islamist extremist hideout on March 25, 2017 in Bangladesh's northeastern city of Sylhet.
