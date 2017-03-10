Bangladesh arrests spiritual leader of militant group
" Police in Bangladesh's capital say they have arrested the spiritual leader of a banned militant group that is responsible for a series of attacks in the South Asian country. Islam said he was a teacher at an Islamic school in northern Bangladesh and was acting as chief of a faction of the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, or JMB.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|5 hr
|Again
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 hr
|About time
|489
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|8 hr
|About time
|172
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|About time
|6,479
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|Mar 1
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Feb 28
|Tow
|2
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC