At least 8 Afghan cops killed by colleagues in insider attack
At least eight members of the security forces were killed by two of their colleagues in southern Zabul province late Friday, an official said. Gul Islam Seyal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday that both attackers fled the area after killing their colleagues in Shinkia district.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|51 min
|Elvis
|8
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections
|Sat
|About time
|2
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Sat
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Sat
|About time
|132
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Sat
|About time
|11
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|About time
|6,489
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
