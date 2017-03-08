At least 8 Afghan cops killed by coll...

At least 8 Afghan cops killed by colleagues in insider attack

11 hrs ago

At least eight members of the security forces were killed by two of their colleagues in southern Zabul province late Friday, an official said. Gul Islam Seyal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday that both attackers fled the area after killing their colleagues in Shinkia district.

