At least 25 hurt after train derails in northern India

10 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

At least 25 people were injured on Thursday when eight carriages of a passenger train derailed in northern India, a railway ministry spokesman said, the latest in a series of incidents involving the world's fourth-largest rail network. The Mahakoshal Express was travelling from Jabalpur city in central India's Madhya Pradesh to the capital, New Delhi, when it derailed at about 2 a.m. in Uttar Pradesh state.

