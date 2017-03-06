As US aid and influence shrinks in Pa...

As US aid and influence shrinks in Pakistan, China steps in

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

WASHINGTON: Pakistani leaders often wax lyrical about their "sweeter than honey" relations with all-weather friend China. There's no romance about their marriage of convenience with America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Sun PoliciaFederal 5
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
News Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15) Sat About time 175
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Sat Cassandra_ 6,480
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Mar 4 Barron 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 4 About time 5,488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC