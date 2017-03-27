Amid US' Afghanistan uncertainty, Rus...

Amid US' Afghanistan uncertainty, Russia resurrects interest

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

As America's 16-year war in Afghanistan drags on, Russia is resurrecting its own interest in the "graveyard of empires." The jockeying includes engaging the Taliban and leading a new diplomatic effort to tackle Afghanistan's future, all while Washington leaves the world guessing on its strategy for ending the conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Wed Len 72
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Tue fingers mcgurke 67
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Tue A concerned woma... 25
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Tue commenters 1
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 41
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC