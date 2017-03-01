Amid Kim Jong Nam Furor, South Korea ...

Amid Kim Jong Nam Furor, South Korea Hikes Reward For North Korean Defectors

For the first time in two decades, South Korea is increasing the reward money it's offering North Korean defectors for classified information. And the hike in the cash reward is no pittance: The South Korean government is quadrupling the amount, from roughly $217,000 up to $860,000.



