Afghanistan wants more US help in fight against Taliban, IS
Men prepare to rise "Jahenda" flag, an Islamic flag, during celebrations of Nowruz, the Persian new year, at the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for "new year," is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring in countries including Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Iran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Sun
|jonjedi
|36
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|11
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|About time
|6,489
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC