Afghanistan wants more US help in fig...

Afghanistan wants more US help in fight against Taliban, IS

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Men prepare to rise "Jahenda" flag, an Islamic flag, during celebrations of Nowruz, the Persian new year, at the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for "new year," is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring in countries including Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Iran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Sun jonjedi 36
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16) Mar 11 About time 2
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) Mar 11 About time 41
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) Mar 11 About time 132
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar 11 About time 11
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Mar 10 About time 6,489
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC