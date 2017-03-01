Afghan official: District police chie...

Afghan official: District police chief killed by bomb

12 hrs ago

An Afghan official says that a district police chief was killed when his vehicle was detonated by a bomb in northern Faryab province. Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said Sunday that a sticky bomb had been attached to the car of Nasim Qateh, chief of the Almar district.

Chicago, IL

