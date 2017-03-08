Afghan experts probe site of deadly Kabul hospital attack

Hundreds of mourners gathered Thursday at a graveyard on the northern edge of Kabul to bury a 37-year-old pharmacist - one of 31 people killed in an attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital the previous day that was claimed by the Islamic State group. The brazen daytime assault saw four gunmen in white lab coats storm the military hospital in a highly secure part of the city Wednesday, setting off an hours-long gunbattle with security forces.

