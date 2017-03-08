Afghan experts probe site of deadly K...

Afghan experts probe site of deadly Kabul hospital attack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Hundreds of mourners gathered Thursday at a graveyard on the northern edge of Kabul to bury a 37-year-old pharmacist - one of 31 people killed in an attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital the previous day that was claimed by the Islamic State group. The brazen daytime assault saw four gunmen in white lab coats storm the military hospital in a highly secure part of the city Wednesday, setting off an hours-long gunbattle with security forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... 25 min lol 6
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story 8 hr Mikey 11
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 14 hr BB Board 1,151
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Wed About time 972
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Wed About time 13,279
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Wed About time 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Wed Cassandra_ 6,487
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC