A look at S. Korea looming presidenti...

A look at S. Korea looming presidential impeachment verdict

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

South Korean President Park Geun-hye finds out Friday whether a court will remove her from office over a corruption scandal or allow her to complete her term. Following weeks of protests that saw millions take to the streets, South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach Park in December amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to filch from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... 13 min Khan 4
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story 1 hr Mikey 11
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 7 hr BB Board 1,151
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Wed About time 972
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Wed About time 13,279
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Wed About time 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Wed Cassandra_ 6,487
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC