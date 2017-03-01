8 civilians killed in Afghanistan by alleged airstrike, Afghan officials say
At least eight Afghan civilians, including four children, were killed in an attack late Friday night in western Farah province, according to Afghan officials. However there is disagreement over what exactly caused the deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|6 hr
|Barron
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|8 hr
|About time
|59
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|About time
|5,488
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|21 hr
|Again
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|23 hr
|About time
|489
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Fri
|About time
|172
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|About time
|6,479
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC