46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive...

46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive in NY from South Korea

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

A crate holding two puppies rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are loaded onto an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport by Animal Haven Director of Operations Mantat Wong, left, and volunteer Nicole Smith Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. The Humane Society International is responsible for saving 46 dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 54 min jonjedi 72
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Fri SirPrize 3
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 36
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16) Mar 11 About time 2
News Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15) Mar 11 About time 41
News Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14) Mar 11 About time 132
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC