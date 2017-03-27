3 Kashmir civilians killed in protest...

3 Kashmir civilians killed in protests against Indian rule

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Three civilians were killed and 28 other people were injured in anti-India protests that erupted Tuesday following a gunbattle between rebels and government forces that killed a rebel in disputed Kashmir, police and witnesses said. The gunbattle began after police and soldiers cordoned off the southern town of Chadoora following a tip that at least one militant was hiding in a house, said Inspector-General Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gillani.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) 6 hr Len 72
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 18 hr fingers mcgurke 81
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) 21 hr A concerned woma... 25
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... 23 hr commenters 1
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mon Ronald 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mon Tramps Trailer 41
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC