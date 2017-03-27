22 people killed in 2 road accidents ...

22 people killed in 2 road accidents in India

Police say at least 22 people were killed in two road accidents in India, with a bus falling into a gorge in the northeast and a truck overturning in central India. Police officer L. M. Kaute says the bus driver smashed through a bridge railing on Monday as he was apparently speeding in Senapati district near Imphal, the capital of Manipur state.

