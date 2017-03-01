1 dead, 39 injured in separate suicide bombings in Kabul
A pair of suicide bombings, both claimed by the Taliban, struck Kabul on Wednesday, March 1, an Afghan official said. Interior Ministry Deputy spokesman Najib Danish said one bomber targeted the gates of a police station in western Kabul as part of a coordinated attack and that a gun battle between police and an unknown number of armed attackers was ongoing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|16 hr
|Tow
|3
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Mon
|About time
|171
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Old Sam
|39
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb 24
|igyy
|2
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Feb 24
|About time
|91
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC