1 dead, 39 injured in separate suicide bombings in Kabul

A pair of suicide bombings, both claimed by the Taliban, struck Kabul on Wednesday, March 1, an Afghan official said. Interior Ministry Deputy spokesman Najib Danish said one bomber targeted the gates of a police station in western Kabul as part of a coordinated attack and that a gun battle between police and an unknown number of armed attackers was ongoing.

Chicago, IL

